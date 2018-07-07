Star Wars Episode IX may reportedly cast Keri Russell

Michael Tran

Keri Russell might be shooting off to the Star Wars universe.

The actress, who just finished six seasons of The Americans and is well-known for playing the title role in Felicity, is reportedly in talks for an action-oriented role in Star Wars Episode IX, according to Variety.

The publication claims the role involves fight scenes and claims director J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm execs chose Russell just before the Fourth of July.

CNET has reached out to Walt Disney Studios for comment and will update should we hear back.

If true and these talks lead to the casting, Russell would be reuniting with Abrams, the latter having created Felicity and directed 2006's Mission: Impossible III where Russell starred as Lindsey Farris. Variety says two more roles are also likely to be cast when production begins later this month.

Star Wars Episode IX is scheduled to premiere on Dec. 20, 2019. See everything we know about the movie so far here.