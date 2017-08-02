'Star Wars: Episode IX' gets a new writer to rework script

Lucasfilm

It wouldn't be a Hollywood blockbuster without a few rewrites.

British writer Jack Thorne is joining the team behind the as-yet-unnamed "Star Wars: Episode IX" film, and he's charged with bringing a fresh set of eyes to the script, according to reports.

The Hollywood Reporter cites sources close to the film, saying the script for the final instalment of the sequel trilogy is set to be reworked. Until now, the task of writing Episode IX has fallen to the film's director, Colin Trevorrow, and his writing partner Derek Connolly.

While Trevorrow and Connolly have earned their sci-fi writing chops, most notably co-writing the script for "Jurassic World," Thorne certainly has his own nerd cred. The UK native wrote the stage play for "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," as well as scripts for TV series "Skins" and "Shameless" and has worked alongside John Boyega on the West End stage.

"Star Wars: Episode IX" is due in cinemas on May 24, 2019. If you can't wait till then, the next instalment of the franchise, "The Last Jedi" drops on December 15 this year.