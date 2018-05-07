If anyone understands the importance of diversity and love in space, it's Han Solo's buddy Lando Calrissian.

Donald Glover, as host of the May 5 episode of Saturday Night Live, appeared as his Solo: A Star Wars Story character for a skit where he asks a very important question: "Where the hell are all the black humans in space?"

Lando flirts with a green female alien waitress before he starts his speech as the chairman for the first-ever galactic summit for all black humans, and there are very few.

"For awhile I thought it was only me, but now I see before me all the black humans in the galaxy," Lando said to a quiet applause from three people.

Of course, the gag (and the sad truth in reality) is that there still aren't that many black people in space movies -- those shown in this skit are played by SNL actors Kenan Thompson, Leslie Jones and Chris Redd. (But the actual Solo: A Star Wars Story movie does also include Westworld's Thandie Newton, who recently described to Page Six that being the first woman of color to lead in a Star Wars film is "extraordinary.")

One of the main highlights of the skit happens to be at the end, when Lando sings a lounge music-style song about space love, while accompanied on the keyboards by none other than another Star Wars character -- the blue Ortolan musician Max Rebo.

You may remember Max as the leader of the Max Rebo Band that played for the gangster Jabba the Hutt in the 1983 film Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Solo: A Star Wars Story will blast off May 24 in Australia and May 25 in the US and UK.