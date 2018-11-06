Star Wars costume turns real two-legged robot into AT-ST

Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Oregon State University's Cassie robot is a bipedal dynamo that can balance itself and go for walks. Cassie already bears a passing resemblance to the two-legged AT-ST (All Terrain Scout Transport) killing machines from Star Wars, so Cassie's humans decided to dress the bot up as one with a custom costume.

The university's Dynamic Robotics Lab created the corrugated costume for Halloween, but then went the extra parsec and made a short video showing Cassie blasting off lasers and stomping through a forest.

The video is a nod to the Battle of Endor from Return of the Jedi. There's even an Ewok stand-in.

Fortunately for humanity, Cassie is designed to show how robots in the future could deliver packages, help the elderly or assist in emergency situations that are too dangerous for humans. OSU spinoff company Agility Robotics is commercializing the robot.

Now we just need to convince Boston Dynamics to dress its SpotMini dog robot up as an AT-AT and arrange a play date with Cassie.