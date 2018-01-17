Star Wars cantina song really clicks on a Rubik's cube

Click, click, click, click, click, click, click.

You might still have the cantina band theme song from "Star Wars: A New Hope" stuck in your head after listening to a remarkable pencil-on-paper version last week. YouTube user TheCubician has now delivered a take on the tune as played on a Rubik's cube.

Look at the background of the video to see the Rubik's cube wizard's notes written on the sheet music for "Cantina Band." Dani Ochoa's hit pencil version of the song inspired this creative interpretation.

The 3D plastic puzzle rendition works the same way as Ochoa's. It's all about hitting on the song's rhythmic beats. Star Wars fans are already plenty familiar with the jaunty song's melody, so our minds automatically fill in the notes.

TheCubician's cantina jam is also magical thanks to how it starts out with a scrambled cube and then ends up with all the colors matching. It's a beautiful collision between puzzle-solving, sci-fi and music.