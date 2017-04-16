Star Wars Battlefront II will convert you to the dark side of the Force

The makers of Star Wars Battlefront II want you to come to the dark side.

Game developers DICE, Criterion and Motive revealed the official trailer for the game Saturday at Star Wars Celebration Orlando (which is different than the one that apparently leaked earlier this week), which heavily features a new female protagonist who is fighting on the same side as Darth Vader -- and clearly believes in it.

Mark Thompson, a game director for Motive Studios, said the studio wanted to flesh out a story that hasn't received much limelight -- what it's like to be on the losing side of the climactic battle from "Return of the Jedi."

Mike Sorrentino/CNET

"We settled on the idea of telling the story from the Imperial perspective because it's a narrative we haven't explored a lot in Star Wars," Thompson said at a press briefing held earlier Friday. And this story will be canon, he said at the public reveal panel that afternoon.

This single-player campaign will star new character Iden Versio (voiced by Janina Gavankar), who is described as someone who could be looked at as a hero in the world of the Empire. Versio is seen witnessing the aftermath of the destruction of the second Death Star, and the game will explore what it's like for those that weren't happy with the outcome.

Screenshot of YouTube by Mike Sorrentino/CNET

"We wanted to show a different perspective, how can we turn that victory into a loss," he said.

Versio will call the planet of Vardos home (which was newly created for Battlefront II). This planet will be one that heavily favors the Empire, and is said to show what it's like to grow up in a world where the Rebellion are seen as the terrorists.

"This is the place where citizens of the Empire could grow up thinking the Empire is good," Thompson said.

And while Versio is said to be the main character, the game will also shift players into playing as both Luke Skywalker and Kylo Ren.

On the multiplayer side of the game, Battlefront II will be expanding to include matchups from the entire Star Wars saga instead of just the original trilogy as was the case in the 2015 game. This will include "The Clone Wars" all the way through to "The Force Awakens."

Bernd Diener, a creative director at DICE, said the game will also expand the player's ability to become a hero for their side, whether they are playing as a well-known character from the movies or a generic trooper.

Trooper characters will be able to accomplish goals and otherwise level-up themselves, and eventually earn their way up to be able to take on characters such as Darth Maul in multiplayer matches. And for players that get to take roles such as the aforementioned Maul or Skywalker, Diener said the character's physicality is getting an improvement over the previous game.

Star Wars Battlefront II is expected to release on November 17, 2017 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.