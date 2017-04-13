Star Wars faithful, it's time to rev up the hype cycle once again. Based on a gorgeous trailer that leaked late Tuesday, Star Wars Battlefront II appears to address many common criticisms of its 2015 predecessor.

Bummed the title didn't include anything beyond the original trilogy at launch? Battlefront II looks to feature content from both the prequels and new trilogy, with everything from Republic-era clone ships, the second Death Star and Kylo Ren getting a quick glimpse in the trailer.

Disappointed by bare-bones single-player features? The Battlefront II trailer promises to tell "the untold soldier's story."

However, just like Battlefront, which initially restricted Episode 8 content to those who preordered, Battlefront II will reportedly restrict "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" heroes to preorders.

Despite criticisms lobbed at Battlefront, and an initially lukewarm reaction from critics, the game ended up shipping more than 14 million copies worldwide.

The Battlefront II trailer was originally scheduled for a Saturday reveal as part of the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida. But you can still tune in at 11:30 a.m. PT/2:30 p.m. ET as EA and developer Dice walk through a more in-depth look at the game.