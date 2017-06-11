The Death Star trench run was just a warm-up. On Nov. 17, 2017, Star Wars Battlefront II arrives on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC to throw you into online multiplayer skirmishes from across the entire Star Wars saga -- and a single-player campaign that might tempt you to the Dark Side.

But you won't have to wait quite that long to see the game in action. At E3 2017, EA has released the first official multiplayer gameplay trailer -- where Rey (from "The Force Awakens") and Darth Maul ("The Phantom Menace") face off with their iconic lightsabers.

Back at Star Wars Celebration in April, we learned that the game would feature heroes from across the ages, but it looks like a few decades won't keep these warriors from going directly head-to-head.

Or employing ancient weaponry, for that matter: In this level, set at Theed Palace on Naboo (Queen Amidala's home, if you'll recall) the original N-1 Starfighter and Super Battle Droids are playable options, depending on whether you're fighting with the droid army or against them.

John Boyega says Finn (and Captain Phasma, Gwendolyn Christie's silver stormtrooper character) will be playable as free DLC for the game. pic.twitter.com/GiSFcK1j90 — Sean Hollister (@StarFire2258) June 10, 2017

Some of these surprises were spoiled just a few hours ago, though: Somehow, hours ahead of EA's E3 press conference, a YouTuber managed to sneak away with 12 minutes of footage with an early multiplayer build of the game. You can watch that here.

And here's the previous trailer from Star Wars Celebration:

