"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" didn't get any Academy Award acting nominations, but that didn't mean the space saga didn't have a presence at Sunday night's Oscars.
Stars Mark Hamill, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran and BB-8 all gathered in Hollywood's Dolby Theatre galaxy to present the awards for best animated feature to "Coco," and best animated short film to "Dear Basketball."
Hamill's been joking about the presentation almost since his inclusion was announced.
Hamill was a Force-fully fun presenter, dropping a joke about his Jedi retirement plan. "I'm here to pick up my monthly check under the Jedi pension plan," he cracked. "Apparently they never end."
And as he opened the first envelope, Hamill murmured to himself, "Don't say 'La La Land,' don't say 'La La Land.'"
Isaac got in a joke too, about how he could understand rolling droid BB-8. "I'm fluent in Yiddish," he said.
But some thought the Star Wars stars could've shone more brightly.
