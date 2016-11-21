'Star Trek: The Next Generation' garden gnomes: Your weeds will be assimilated

Set phasers to prune, and program the transporter for the most overgrown part of the yard. Five new garden gnomes from ThinkGeek honor characters from "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

There's Captain Picard, engaging your planting. Riker, setting his beard to stunning. Data cuddles his cat Spot, while Worf cuddles his iconic bat'leth. (Worf is shouting "GhIqtal," which when translated from Klingon means, "To the death!")

But the best -- or possibly the worst -- is an all-in-black Borg gnome. He certainly appears to be a repainted version of the Picard gnome, so we're going to call him Locutus, warning the weeds in your garden that resistance is futile.

The gnomes are made of polyresin and stand from 8 to 10 inches tall (20 to 25 centimeters) and sell for $24.99 each (about £16 in the UK and AU$32 in Australia).

If "TNG" isn't your series, ThinkGeek is still selling its four gnomes from the original "Star Trek" series. We wrote about those in 2015; they include Captain Kirk battling a Gorn gnome, individual figures of Kirk and Spock, and the best, a dead redshirted ensign, regretting his career choices all the way.