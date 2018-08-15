William Shatner: Let's get Carrie Fisher a Hollywood star

CBS/Lucasfilm

The Star Trek and Star Wars universes are colliding.

On Monday, actor William Shatner, who played Star Trek's Captain Kirk, tweeted, "Hey @starwars is it true that @carrieffisher does not have a star on the walk of fame? If it is what are we going to do about it?"

Hey @starwars is it true that @carrieffisher does not have a star on the walk of fame? 😳If it is what are we going to do about it? 🤔 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 14, 2018

Shatner's not the first actor to notice that Fisher, who died at age 60 in 2016, doesn't have a star marking her career on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame along Hollywood Boulevard.

Earlier this month, Star Wars star Mark Hamill suggested that the vandalized star for President Donald Trump on the famed California walkway should be replaced with one for his late Star Wars co-star. His tweet was popular -- more than 115,000 people liked it, and more than 29,000 retweeted it.

How about replacing it with someone who really earned it? Like @carrieffisher https://t.co/f1XMXanpWP — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 6, 2018

Shatner continued the discussion on Twitter after his initial tweet, agreeing with a fan who suggested Fisher should have a star placed next to that of her late mother, singer and actress Debbie Reynolds.

"Awww...that would be nice. There is room on my side of the street." Shatner wrote.

Awww...that would be nice. There is room on my side of the street. https://t.co/uy9SYdOWlr — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 14, 2018

The actor also wrote that he has raised the issue with a member of Fisher's family and wants to make sure they are supportive before pursuing the star.

I just asked a member of Carrie’s family if there are any issues. Again let’s see what they say first before we do anything. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 14, 2018

The Walk of Fame is administered by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Any celebrity can be nominated for inclusion as long as that person or their management agrees to the application. A Walk of Fame star ceremony then costs $40,000 (£31,000, AU$55,000), which the walk says "is used to pay for the creation and installation of the star, as well as maintenance of the Walk of Fame."