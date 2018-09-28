Star Trek: Short Treks trailer beams in for 'Runaway' beginnings

CBS All Access has unveiled the trailer for next week's Star Trek: Short Treks episode, Runaway. Short Treks is a series of short films based in the Star Trek universe. The shorts are directly related to Star Trek: Discovery, and will continue at a clip of one per month ahead of Discovery's expected January season 2 premiere. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company).

Each Short Trek episode will be 10-15 minutes and take a deeper dive into key Star Trek characters or themes. The first, titled "Runaway," focuses on Ensign Sylvia Tilly (played by Mary Wiseman), during her time on the Discovery.

While each of the shorts take place at different moments in time in relation to the first season of Discovery, all will air exclusively on CBS All Access.

Here's the schedule of the upcoming episodes along with the official descriptions and the series trailer below: