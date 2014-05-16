This 'Star Trek' mansion could be yours

Andy Frame Photography

You could be the next one to take control of the bridge of the USS Bell, provided, that is, you have $35 million to spare.

That's the asking price of this "Star Trek" themed lair in Boca Raton, Fla., for sale by the current owner, tech entrepreneur and Broadway producer Marc Bell. Bell spent 10 years running FriendFinder Networks, staying on board after the company was purchased by Penthouse (yes, that Penthouse), but kept the FriendFinder name.

Yes, that's right. A Trekker made his fortune by helping nerds like us hook up online. His most recent fortune, actually -- Bell was a founder of some desktop publishing and Internet-related companies going back to the 1980s. Along the way he's also been a producer for plays and films, including "Jersey Boys" and "The Wedding Singer."

Bell's 27,000 square foot home with eight bedrooms, a ballroom housing over 60 arcade games, and a whopping 16 bathrooms is the priciest home to ever hit the market in Boca Raton. It's also decked out with three full bars, a 1,500-bottle wine cellar, a library, a gym, and a full basketball court.

"(The home) contains the world's top rated home theater, which has been modeled to look like an exact replica of the bridge of the 'Star Trek' Enterprise -- complete with original series sound effects for the doors and hundreds of thousands of 'stars' built into the ceiling," Elizabeth Feigenbaum, a publicist working with the real estate agent representing the home, wrote in an email.

Douglas Elliman real estate agent Senada Adzem Bernard is the contact in Florida, and Oren and Tal Alexander are the contacts in New York, just in case you're ready to make an offer.