Star Trek fans celebrate Patrick Stewart's return to Picard

Star Trek fans got a shock Saturday when Patrick Stewart announced his new CBS All Access show spotlighting Jean-Luc Picard's next chapter.
Twitter went abuzz shortly after Stewart's reveal at the Star Trek Convention in Las Vegas, with fans both in Stewart's presence and online posting about their happiness.
And actor Wil Wheaton, who played Wesley on Star Trek: The Next Generation, had his own silly, superlong tweet.
And you can watch Stewart make the announcement in these tweets:
And see him tear up in front of the fans.
