Star Trek: Discovery will bring Spock aboard for second season

Jan Thijs/CBS

Star Trek: Discovery will bring on the franchise's most famous Vulcan for its second season.

Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman confirmed that Spock would appear when the show comes back in January. But a sizzle reel shown before the crowds at a San Diego Comic-Con panel suggested Spock wouldn't right away, and that he appears to be linked to mysterious red bursts that serve as the central mystery of the season.

The first season of Discovery had a lot riding on its shoulders, from bringing back the Star Trek franchise to television and winning over old fans to serving as the flagship show for the CBS All Access streaming service (disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company). The producers opted to introduce darker themes, a continuing storyline and more complex characters on par with modern shows.

Wilson Cruz, the actor who plays Dr. Hugh Culber on the show, confirmed he would be back, but didn't specify how. Culber's character was killed off in the first season.