Star Trek: Discovery trailer shows off Spock, unveils premiere date

The new trailer for Star Trek: Discovery gives us our first look at Spock, who we knew was coming to Disco but were led to believe we wouldn't see until the back half of season 2. The trailer, unveiled at New York Comic Con on Saturday, also gives a premiere date: January 17, 2019.

Discovery brought the Trek franchise back to television, or at least smaller screens, after years off air. The series was announced as a prequel to the original Star Trek, and it takes place about 10 years before that series. Ethan Peck, who plays the iconic character in the new series, looks positively Vulcan in his prosthetics.

The trailer focuses on the red bursts and lights, which are beings as we now know from the trailer, and the hunt for them and maybe even their meaning. It also gives us our first look at Rebecca Romijn as Number One.

Other fun tidbits:

Captain Georgiou is back. And, it seems, leading Section 31?!

In a blink-and-you-miss it moment, Lt. Ash Tyler has a beard and a man bun and I'm not mad about either.

This is either the Klepian home world or else Saru has some tricked-out quarters.

Season one of Discovery is currently available to stream on CBS All Access if you're in the US, CraveTV in Canada and on Netflix in other countries. You'll also be able to purchase the Blu-ray and DVD beginning in November (exact dates depend on where you are and what version you want to own).

