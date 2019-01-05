Star Trek: Discovery cast members on the tech they'd phase-blast away

Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNET

Star Trek: Discovery's cast members may spend plenty of time on their iPhones, but that doesn't mean they enjoy them.

When I first met the cast of Discovery in 2017, I asked the various actors what their favorite piece of technology was. Most said it was the smartphone.

This time around, I asked which contemporary technology they'd want to eliminate from their lives.

The answers are familiar.

"I definitely want to be less dependent on my phone," said Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays Michael Burnham.

"I don't like how addicted I am to it, or how people around me are addicted to it," said Anson Mount, who plays Christopher Pike.

Mary Wiseman, who plays Cadet Sylvia Tilly, called out social media. "I don't think it's necessarily a service for the good," she said.

Mary Chiefo, who plays the Klingon L'Rell, had the most creative answer: "Let's get rid of the 3D printers that make guns," she said. "Oh, but keep all the other 3D printers," she added with a smile.

Discovery returns Jan. 17 on CBS All Access. (Disclosure: CBS All Access is owned by CBS, the parent company of CNET.)

