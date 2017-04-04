George Takei to tell life story in a graphic novel -- oh my!

Video screenshot by Anthony Domanico/CNET

Actor George Takei, whose role in the original "Star Trek" TV series brought him fame and a cult following, plans to release a graphic novel with IDW Publishing that details his colorful life.

The graphic novel will include his family's experience in a Japanese-American internment camp during World War II. Takei's acting career, social-media stardom and human-rights work, including his LGBTQ activism, will also be featured in the book.

"When the opportunity to tell my story in the form of a graphic novel presented itself, I recognized the value in making it easily accessible for our youth to discover and digest the material, bringing attention to an important and relevant issue, while preserving it for generations to come," Takei said Friday in Entertainment Weekly.

"We live in uncertain times, and if stories such as mine can inspire us to do better and encourage positive change, I want to share it with as many people as possible, no matter who they are, or where they come from."

The yet-to-be-titled graphic novel will be overseen by Takei, with IDW's Justin Eisinger and Steven Scott writing the text. The book is set for release in 2018.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team shares experiences that remind us why tech stuff is

Solving for XX: The industry seeks to overcome outdated ideas about "women in tech."