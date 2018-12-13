Stan Lee's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse cameo will warm your heart

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Death can't stop Stan Lee from showing up in the latest movie featuring his most famous creation.

The Marvel comics icon continues his long tradition of cameos in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, a CGI animated movie that's full of Spider-people and comes out Wednesday in the UK, Thursday in Australia and Friday in the US.

Lee showed up briefly in Ralph Breaks the Internet and we'll see him in upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, but his Into the Spider-Verse appearance is his first big one since his death on Nov. 12 at 95.

Be warned, spoilers follow…

Lost after witnessing the death of original Spidey Peter Parker (Chris Pine), the newly powered Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) seeks out a costume to wear as he takes up the mantle. He buys a cheap knock-off version of Peter's red-and-blue outfit from a costume store and questions if it'll fit.

"It always fits, eventually," says the store's owner, who's played by Lee.

Despite this warm, grandfatherly message (which fits Miles' journey in this movie perfectly) the camera pans to a "no refunds" sign, and his teeth ping to suggest his sleazy salesman ways. However, he still plays a vital role in Miles becoming a hero -- the teenager wears this costume for most of the movie.

Lee's cameo isn't the only tradition this movie follows. It's got an excellent post-credits scene as well.