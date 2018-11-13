Stan Lee dies at 95: Praise pours in for Marvel's biggest icon

Stan Lee, the man who helped propel Marvel into the entertainment juggernaut it is today, has passed away at the age of 95.

After playing an instrumental role in creating beloved characters like Spider-Man, the Avengers, X-Men, Black Panther and more, Lee has become an icon of the comics world, with his reach and influence growing in tandem with Marvel's expansion into its cinematic universe.

As news of his passing spread, those who have worked with Lee or been inspired by his work took to Twitter to honor someone who for decades has been either one of Marvel's driving creative forces, or a public figurehead across films and conventions.

No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. #ThankYouStan #Excelsior! — Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) November 12, 2018

Today, we pause and reflect with great sadness on the passing of Stan Lee: https://t.co/J0cwgdn677 pic.twitter.com/eOBdZAqdZ0 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 12, 2018

His contribution to Pop Culture was revolutionary & cannot be overstated. He was everything you hoped he would be & MORE. I loved this man & will never stop missing him. They say you should never meet a childhood idol. They are wrong. #RIPStanTheMan pic.twitter.com/6OKH07ahJg — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 12, 2018

Rest in peace, Stan Lee. The many worlds of imagination & delight you created for humanity will last forever. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2018

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

What a man. What a life.

When I first broke into Hollywood, he welcomed me with open arms and some very sage advice I’ll forever take to heart.

A true icon who impacted generations around the world.

Rest in love, my friend. #imagination #stanlee 💫 pic.twitter.com/dw3FXMgyHp — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 12, 2018

Damn... RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018

Stan Lee, RIP. Thanks for inspiring so many of us to pick up a pen or pencil and put your dreams onto paper. Excelsior! pic.twitter.com/L33eTjUQdI — edgarwright (@edgarwright) November 12, 2018

Rest in peace, Soldier.



Comic book creator @TheRealStanLee has passed away at the age of 95. Lee served in the #USArmy Signal Corps during WWII from 1942-1945. We are deeply grateful for his service to our country and for his tremendous support to servicemembers. #Excelsior! pic.twitter.com/P9tdwoxxx2 — U.S. Army (@USArmy) November 12, 2018

We lost a real-life superhero today. Stan Lee was a visionary, who elevated imaginations across the globe. I’m grateful for the time I got to spend with him. Rest peacefully, Stan. pic.twitter.com/Ie2S18y0A0 — Larry King (@kingsthings) November 12, 2018

Today, we lost a real-life superhero. Stan Lee, thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/zH6YIlslnx — The Academy (@TheAcademy) November 12, 2018

Stan Lee is proof that one man's imagination can change the world. Dare to dream, folks. Nothing is impossible. Farewell to a true legend, and R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/wbqJczxl5B — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) November 12, 2018

Thanks for being our hero, Stan. pic.twitter.com/HZlUeZW87s — Netflix US (@netflix) November 12, 2018

Within the world of comics, Marvel's longtime rival DC Comics led the series of eulogies for Lee.

He changed the way we look at heroes, and modern comics will always bear his indelible mark. His infectious enthusiasm reminded us why we all fell in love with these stories in the first place. Excelsior, Stan. — DC (@DCComics) November 12, 2018

I was first interviewed for Stan Lee's obituary about 20 years ago. I was happy he defied the reaper and carried on. With Stan gone, an era really does come to an end. He was the happy huckster that comics needed. And he really did alliterate like that when you talked to him. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 12, 2018

I love you, @TheRealStanLee. Rest in peace. Grateful for your many collaborations & your immeasurable kindness. What an amazing life. pic.twitter.com/adO8NKI0hJ — Gerry Duggan (@GerryDuggan) November 12, 2018

RIP Stan Lee. "End of an era" is one of the phrases that is over-used, but clearly the one to use here. — Kieron Gillen (@kierongillen) November 12, 2018

Farewell, my friend. You’re not only responsible for the boy I was, but also the man I am today. I will miss you all my days. Read it all here: https://t.co/3ni6SLKhWW pic.twitter.com/6naCfXP7HO — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) November 12, 2018

Thank you @TheRealStanLee for being you. Thanks for your generosity and guidance over the years and thanks for always treating me so special. Rest In Peace my friend. — Jimmy Palmiotti (@jpalmiotti) November 12, 2018

Others took a moment to recognize Lee for his ability to focus on the heroes within us all, regardless of who we are or where we came from.

In 1968, Stan Lee used his Marvel "Stan's Soapbox” column to talk about the ignorance of racism. "Racism and bigotry are among the deadliest social ills plaguing the world today … Sooner or later, we must learn to judge each other on our own merits” https://t.co/3kowLk0WxT pic.twitter.com/Lw8FtxIyuk — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) November 12, 2018

Stan Lee's complex legacy will be necessarily simplified in the next 24 hours. But with eyes open, let's take a moment to remember him at his best, and through his own words [via @KenJennings]. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/gXNwpi1SD9 — scᴏᴛᴛ⚡️mᴄcʟᴏᴜᴅ (@scottmccloud) November 12, 2018

Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 12, 2018