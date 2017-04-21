​Stan launches 4K streaming, but it'll cost you

AMC

Good news everybody! Remember that scene in "Breaking Bad" where they dissolved a body in a bathtub and the body parts slopped through the floorboards? Now you can watch it in stunning 4K resolution!

Stan announced the launch of Ultra HD streaming today, bringing shows like "Breaking Bad," "Better Call Saul," "Wolf Creek," "Preacher" and "Transparent" to you in 4K.

It's a big move for Stan, which announced the launch of 4K streaming and offline viewing back in February. The upgrades put the local streaming player on equal footing with its much bigger global competitor Netflix, which has had 4K since 2014 and offline viewing since December 2016.

But as with Netflix, 4K will come at a price. You'll need to upgrade to a Premium Plan and spend AU$15 a month for the feature, though Premium will also include the ability to stream across four screens at the same time and download content to watch offline on up to five devices.

Stan is offering existing customers a chance to try Premium for a month at no extra cost (you'll continue to pay your AU$10 for the Standard Plan that month) and new users can also try it for free for their first 30 days.

The feature is available on 2015, 2016 and 2017 model Samsung and LG TVs, as well as the PlayStation 4 Pro, with more devices set to take it onboard this year. Stan also says "more and more" 4K titles will come online in the coming months.

