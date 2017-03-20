Stan and Qantas partner up for free streaming in the sky

Enlarge Image Qantas

Australia's leading local streaming service Stan and airline Qantas have announced a new partnership today that means you'll be able to watch two excellent series of "Sherlock" and two very average series of "Sherlock" on domestic flights for free.

Qantas' free Wi-Fi program for domestic flights will now be bundled with access to Stan. And rather than a selection of programming, you'll have Stan's full catalogue of shows at your fingertips.

From mid-April, all Qantas domestic flights on the 737 aircraft will include free access to the complete Stan SVOD service on the flight, with the login provided functioning for 90 days after that. So, BYO internets, but that's three months of Stan for free if you catch the right Qantas flight.

Qantas first unveiled its free Wi-Fi program for domestic flights early last year. It's getting a bit of a kick in the pants in terms of speed, with the new connection fast enough to stream video on demand.

Qantas boasted in a press release that its in-flight Wi-Fi was up to 10 times faster than other onboard internet connections. The delay in rollout was due to testing a new connection band that delivers higher speeds that are capable of smooth video streaming.

While it's only coming to the 737 initially, that's being called a testing period. Qantas is aiming to roll the program out to A330 and B737 domestic flights after six months.