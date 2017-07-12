Stag beetle becomes art star on Twitter

Spike the Beetle/Twitter

Humans aren't alone in their appreciation of art. When it comes to covering a canvas with bold strokes of color, a stag beetle named Spike could be the next big or, in his case, tiny artist to watch.

Spike lives in Japan with his 27-year-old human owner, an English teacher named Mandy. While having a stag beetle as a pet may seem strange, it's not unusual in Japan.

One day while playing with Spike, Mandy noticed that her pet insect could pick up quite a few things with its claw-like mandibles.

So she gave Spike a colored marker to hold, and before she could say "Picasso," Spike began scribbling away, making colorful pieces of art.

Mandy was so impressed with Spike's art that she created a Twitter account for the insect just to show off his mini masterpieces to the masses. So far Spike the Beetle Twitter account has over 47,000 followers.

Because Spike's one-of-a-kind artistic endeavors have been a hit on social media, Mandy sells his art on eBay. So far, his pieces are selling for a staggering $321 (about £249 or AU$422) each.

While Spike's art seems expensive for a debut artist, would-be collectors should know that Mandy said she plans to donate a percentage of the art auction's proceeds to the People's Trust for Endangered Species, which works to preserve the habitat of stag beetles in the United Kingdom.

art is hard. if you need a break, that's okay. pic.twitter.com/HMDOIPYUrs — Spike the Beetle (@SpikeTheBeetle) July 7, 2017

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team reminds us why tech is cool.

Solving for XX: The industry seeks to overcome outdated ideas about "women in tech."