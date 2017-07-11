Meet Squirrel Girl! Marvel announces 'New Warriors' cast

Marvel

The wait to see who'll play sassy superhero Squirrel Girl is over. Meet the cast of Marvel's "New Warriors" -- young adult heroes who are just venturing into adulthood with not-so-super powers and a lot to learn.

Marvel announced the cast on Monday for the 10-episode series. It focuses on six young people "with powers and abilities on the opposite end of the spectrum of the Avengers" who are living and working together.

Marvel fan favorite Squirrel Girl will be played by Milana Vayntrub ("Silicon Valley"). Squirrel Girl is described as a young girl named Doreen Green who can communicate with squirrels. Her best friend is a pet squirrel, Tippy Toe.

"Doreen is confident and has the powers of a squirrel," Marvel said. "She's acrobatic, can fight and talk to other squirrels. Her most important trait is that she has faith in people and teaches them to believe in themselves."

Derek Theler ("Baby Daddy") will play Craig Hollis, aka Mister Immortal. As the name suggests, Craig can't die, or so he claims. Although Craig's superpower gives him all the time in the world to be a hero, he's in no rush to prove himself.

Marvel

Jeremy Tardy ("Dear White People") is Dwayne Taylor, aka Night Thrasher. Marvel describes Dwayne as "a shameless self-promoter and entrepreneur who also deeply believes in justice."

Calum Worthy ("Austin & Ally") will play Robbie Baldwin, aka Speedball. Robbie has a "misplaced sense of confidence who throws kinetic balls of energy that are completely out of control."

Marvel

Matthew Moy ("2 Broke Girls") is Zack Smith, aka Microbe. Zack is a hypochondriac who can talk to germs, which then reveal to him "where you've been, what you ate and with whom you hung out with." Good luck keeping any secrets around him.

Rounding out the cast is Kate Comer ("Hello My Name is Doris") as Deborah Fields, aka Debrii. Deborah is a funny, low-level telekinetic. Her powers are so minimal she can barely "move a paper cup."

"New Warriors" is Marvel's first live-action comedy. Kevin Biegel -- who is best known for his comedy series "Cougar Town" -- will serve as the series showrunner.

"I am thrilled beyond belief to be working with this incredible group of actors," Biegel said in a statement. "They are funny, sincere, eager, charming and perfectly embody these characters."

The first of its 10 half-hour episodes will debut in 2018 on Freeform TV.

Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

Solving for XX: The industry seeks to overcome outdated ideas about "women in tech."