'Spyke' spy bot is ready to roll

Go ahead, take the kids to McDonald's to get their Happy Meal Robosapiens. You know you were going to have to make a trip there anyway, sooner or later. Besides, that'll give you another excuse to get a robot of your own soon--the "Spyke."
As noted when it was introduced last month, this spy bot made by France's Meccano is outfitted with a Webcam, Wi-Fi connection and Skype's latest VoIP software. And now, thanks to Uber-Review, we know its price and availability: 200 pounds in the U.K., or about $391, with an April 9 target release. We also learned a few more details, such as Spyke's handy habit of returning to its base station automatically when it needs recharging. Maybe it can teach our kids to do the same thing.
