Sprint launched a new unlimited plan Friday called Unlimited Premium that includes Amazon Prime, Hulu, TIDAL, Lookout Premium Plus and a 50GB LTE mobile hotspot, for $90 a month. The company is also offering $20 for Uber rides per month for a limited time.
"We've heard from customers who literally 'want it all,' so we designed a plan that delivers just about everything a customer could want," Dow Draper, Sprint chief commercial officer, said in a statement. "It's a platinum-class wireless plan that can bring almost $500 in annual savings."
Adding a second line is an additional $70 a month. A third line is another $50 a month, and a fourth and fifth line will each cost you $30 a month.
Unlimited Premium customers can get $10 off per line if they bring their own device or buy a new one at full price.
Sprint's other unlimited plans include Unlimited Plus ($70 per month) and Unlimited Basic ($60 per month). The company also offers discounts for members of the military, veterans and their families. In addition, Sprint has a plan for people 55 and older.
Hulu and Tidal are also available on Unlimited Plus, so the extra $20 you pay for Premium essentially goes toward getting Amazon Prime, Lookout and a higher mobile hotspot limit. (Separately, an annual Prime membership breaks down to $10 a month.)
Unlimited Premium customers get full HD video streaming, as well as music and gaming streaming without speed restrictions.
Discuss: Sprint's new Unlimited Premium plan adds Amazon Prime and more
