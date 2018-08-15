Sprint and LG say they're building the first US 5G smartphone

Lynn La/CNET

Sprint is planting its own flag in the 5G race.

The nation's fourth-largest wireless carrier, poised to merge with T-Mobile next year, said on Tuesday that it has tapped LG to build a 5G smartphone, and believes it will be the first to market with one next year.

"We think we're far enough along in the development that we would be surprised if anyone beat us," said John Tudhope, director of product portfolio of Sprint.

Neither Sprint nor LG offered any specifics on the model or price of the device.

This is just the latest 5G headline to drop as the hype over the next-generation wireless technology heats up. 5G, which promises a far faster and more responsive network, is supposed to supercharge a wave of new technology like self-driving cars, streaming VR and telemedicine -- once the service actually launches.

The carriers are eager to talk up their 5G prospects given the intense interest, as well as the opportunity for bragging rights over network superiority. Each company is taking a slightly different approach to their 5G plans, using different types of radio airwaves and equipment, so some of the devices may be specific to a single carrier.

"Today's announcement brings us one step closer to putting a beautifully-designed advanced 5G smartphone in our customer's hands," said John Saw, chief technology officer for Sprint.

Tudhope offered a few additional details. He described the LG device as a premium smartphone. While it will have radios for different 4G networks, it is optimized only for Sprint's 5G network. He said the company is working to make sure the 5G coverage in the launch markets provide for a better experience, and dismissed concerns that the next-generation network may end up being a battery drain for the phone.

"LG has been working side-by-side with Sprint for nearly 20 years, and we are looking forward to expanding

this partnership with 5G," said William Cho, CEO of LG Electronics North America.

Sprint isn't the first to talk about a 5G-compatible device. Verizon touted a 5G "Moto Mod" that would appear next year to give its Motorola Moto Z3 next-generation network capabilities. Tudhope, however, noted that its device would be the first integrated 5G phone.

Sprint offered little details, but said the phone would be out in the first half of next year, in time for the launch of its 5G network.

The carrier said it would launch its 5G network in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington, D.C.