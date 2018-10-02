Sprint says its 5G phone with LG will look 'distinct' from other devices

Sprint

A Sprint exec has reportedly hinted at a "distinct" look for the 5G phone it's creating with LG.

"What's really remarkable about the LG device that you'll see is it's going to be immediately recognizable," Mishka Dehghan, vice president of 5G development at Sprint Business, told Mobile World Live. "Everybody around you will know it's a 5G device."

It'll still be a "beautiful, shiny object," she said, but it'll be "distinct" from other phones.

Both Sprint and LG declined to comment.

The fifth generation of cellular technology, better known by the shorthand 5G, promises to greatly enhance the speed, coverage and responsiveness of wireless networks. It could be 10 to 100 times speedier than today's typical cellular connection, and even faster than a physical fiber-optic cable going into your house. The 5G network is designed to connect a far greater number of devices than traditional cellular network.

Sprint previously said its new device will be the carrier's first integrated 5G phone and it'll be out in the first half of next year, in time for the launch of its 5G network.

Competitor Verizon, meanwhile, is due to start installation for its 5G home broadband service in Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles and Sacramento, California, on Monday, starting at $50.

