Sprint goes free with global roaming data

Sprint aims to take some of the confusion and expense out of global roaming charges with its updated international service.

The communications company announced today its customers will now get basic data and text messaging free in 165 destinations as well as voice calls for $0.20 per minute. LTE high-speed data can also be purchased directly from their phone without a call to customer support.

In Canada and Mexico, high-speed data will run you $2 per day or $10 per week. Those jump to $5 a day or $25 a week for most other regions. However, Sprint customers with an Unlimited Freedom plan get free LTE data roaming, texts and voice calls in Canada and Mexico.

If Sprint's move to free basic data and texts sounds familiar, it's because T-Mobile has offered a similar fee structure, Simple Global, as part of its Simple Choice plans since 2015. However, T-Mobile doesn't offer 4G speeds outside Canada and Mexico and it's free service is only available in 145 countries and destinations.