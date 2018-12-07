Spotify's Wrapped playlist brings back your favorite songs of 2018

Spotify

2018 is almost over, and Spotify likes to celebrate another year accomplished by releasing its annual Spotify Wrapped playlist.

Wrapped is a personal playlist with 100 of the top tracks you were listening to this year. That means your playlist is most likely one-of-a-kind, and curated based on your taste (or what Spotify thinks you like).

There are a few ways to find your Wrapped playlist:

Go to the Spotify Wrapped website and log into your account

Open up the Spotify desktop app, scroll down to "Genre & Moods" and select "Wrapped"



Launch the Spotify mobile app and find it under the "Made For..." section at the top

Spotify also has a "Tastebreakers" playlist to accompany the Wrapped one. Tastebreakers includes 50 songs that Spotify thinks you'll like from genres and artists you don't normally listen to.

The Wrapped playlist is a fun little trip down memory lane, but it can also be a reminder of some of the more embarrassing stuff you've been listening to. (Thanks for reminding me how much emo music I listen to, Spotify.)

People are taking to Twitter to share their Wrapped stats for better or for worse.

Never has a Spotify Wrapped "Top Artists" so perfectly encapsulated my being. pic.twitter.com/7hik05Hp0q — Fran Tirado (@fransquishco) December 6, 2018

Spotify Wrapped Day is one of the best days of the year because it combines my two primary interests: Music and pedantically holding myself in higher regard than the slobbering, unruly masses. — very legal and very cool (@kdiff77) December 6, 2018

Spotify you're breaking my heart 💔 pic.twitter.com/zG4dYkDrPX — Rachel 🌙 (@RchlMD) December 6, 2018

RIP

BITXCHW 92,860 mins/60 = 1547.67 hours and out of it, I spent 1362 hours listening to BTS. 😂😂😂😂 I bet the remaining hours were mostly spent to Mono and Hope World. That's what happens when only BTS can pass my standard in music. 😁😁😁 #2018Wrapped #BTS pic.twitter.com/qC533zM1Pi — jin jin jin 💜 (@taesKookieJams) December 6, 2018

Some people really like K-Pop.