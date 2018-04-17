It's been known for awhile that Spotify was going to hold an event on April 24, 2018. What wasn't known was what would be announced. Could it be related to cars, its stock or its subscription bundle with Hulu?

To give an idea of what to expect, Spotify shared an invite that reads, "Hear what's next for our mobile app."

Spotify

The invite also states that there will be presentations by Gustav Söderström, Spotify's chief research and development officer; Babar Zafar, vice president of product development; and Troy Carter, global head of creative services.

Now Playing: Watch this: Spotify saved the music biz, but can Spotify save itself?...

Check CNET on April 24 for complete coverage of the Spotify event.