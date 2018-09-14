Spotify's 3,333-song download limit jumps to 10,000

Sarah Tew/CNET

Spotify is letting you download a whole lot more music for offline listening -- 6,667 more tracks, to be precise.

The Swedish music streaming giant now allows Premium subscribers to download 10,000 songs per device on up to five devices, a considerable jump from its previous limit of 3,333 tracks onto three devices.

"At Spotify, we're always working on improving the experience for our users," a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "We can now confirm that we have increased the number of offline tracks per device -- from 3,333 on 3 devices to 10,000 tracks per device for up to 5 devices."

That means the total limit is now 50,000 songs, meaning you can have plenty of tunes should you take a long trip into the wilderness or otherwise choose to unplug.

It's still less than Apple Music, which allows you to store up to 100,000 songs (check out our full comparison between Apple's service and Spotify), and Amazon's Prime Music allows you download as many songs as you like onto four different devices. It's more customizable than Pandora Plus, which downloads up to four of your most-listened-to stations for your Offline Station list.

Spotify Premium costs $10 a month. In August, the company bumped up its offerings for US college students, adding a subscription to Showtime to its $4.99 per month Spotify Premium for Students plan (Disclosure: Showtime is a part of CBS, which also owns CNET.)

