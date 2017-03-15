Spotify gives you driving directions through Waze

Waze

Music and driving go hand in hand, and now so do two major music and driving apps.

On Tuesday, Spotify and Waze announced new updates that let users of each app access features from either app.

For example, if you've got both Waze, which is owned by Google, and Spotify installed on your phone, you can get driving directions straight from the Spotify app. And vice versa: You can also get Spotify playlists directly on the Waze app.

If your phone senses the car is at a complete stop, you can also toggle between both of the apps with one tap.

For Waze, which Google bought in 2013 for $1 billion, the news is minor. But it's the latest expansion for the app, which is reportedly testing a ride-sharing service in some cities in the United States and Latin America.

For now, the Waze and Spotify integrations are only for phones running Android, Google's mobile software. For iPhone users, "We'll keep you posted," Waze said.