Spotify teases April 24 announcement in New York City

Spotify is ready to announce... something.

The streaming music giant sent a "save the date" notice to journalists this morning, but except for the date and general location -- the morning of April 24 in New York City -- there aren't any details.

Spotify

Spotify had its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange earlier this week. With 71 million paying members, it's the biggest streaming music service in the world, but it isn't yet profitable.

Check CNET on April 24 for complete coverage of whatever Spotify is unveiling.

