Spotify tests new, Pandora-like app called Stations

Spotify/Google Play

If you're intimidated by infinite choice, Spotify's new app will help you stop worrying and start listening.

First spotted by analytics firm Sensor Tower on Tuesday, the Stations by Spotify app is now available for some on Android's Play Store. According to TechCrunch, the app is being piloted in Australia -- hence "Aussie Top 50" in the promo image above.

Stations essentially allows you to start playing curated music immediately when you open the app, without needing to shuffle through all of your options.

You'll also be able to switch stations and create personalized stations, all for free, as the app looks to be supported by ads.

Spotify is one of the biggest names in music streaming with 140 million active users, of which 70 million are paying subscribers. The main Spotify app allows you to listen to a variety of songs and playlists for free, or just about any song you can imagine if you sign up for a paid subscription.

The Stations app will let you just start listening without needing to make any tough choices. So far, the app has been downloaded by fewer than 100 people, so it's definitely rolling out quietly. It's possibly restricted to certain Android phones too, as I can't download it to my Google Pixel. We'll update this story if we hear what specific regions and devices the app will work with.

The app bears a strong resemblance to the original service offered by rival music streamer Pandora. Pandora similarly offers stations you can listen to based on music genres and your tastes.

Spotify declined to comment further.