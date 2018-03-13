Spotify taps users to add music metadata with new feature

Spotify

Spotify is now letting users suggest edits to metadata in its catalog.

The company wants to "better understand how Spotify listeners interpret music" so it can improve the listening experience, a company spokesperson told Variety.

Accessed via desktop app by clicking on the three dots next to any song, album, or artist, Line-In is Spotify's music metadata editor.

Any Spotify users itching to add their two cents have to go through a bevy of surveys testing their music knowledge and describing the music they like.

Data submissions are also treated as suggestions, first going through various reviews and checks for accuracy before being shared further. The feature also lets users describe music outside of typical concepts such as genre or era.