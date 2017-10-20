Spotify

Spotify has announced the launch of Rise, a new feature designed to identify and promote emerging artists.

Spotify claims it selects the artists for its Rise programme by "harnessing its unmatched cultural influence and 140+ million music fans."

The artists are then promoted through a combination of "multi-tiered marketing" and "editorial programming" on Spotify.

Rise artists and listeners will even be treated to "one-of-a-kind experiential events," although what these consist of is not immediately clear. The artists will also release bespoke audio and video content that promises to offer us the story behind each of the selected musicians.

"Spotify is committed to supporting the careers of artists of every level, including the next generation of global superstars" said Troy Carter, Spotify's Global Head of Creator Services.

Spotify kicks off Rise with four disparate artists: Kim Petras, Lauv, Russell Dickerson and Trippie Redd.

Rise will add four new artists every few months, supporting a total of 16 emerging artists per year. It launches today in the US, Canada and the UK.