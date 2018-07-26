Spotify hits 83 million subscribers

Taylor Martin/CNET

Spotify hit 83 million subscribers at the end of the last month, the streaming-music company said Thursday.

That remains bigger than its closest competitor, Apple Music , which had 40 million as of April. Spotify's growth matched the high end of the range Spotify predicted in its May outlook.

In the midst a larger cultural shift to streaming as the most common way people listen to tunes, Apple Music and Spotify have emerged as the leaders in a two-way race to dominate subscription music. Though Spotify remains the biggest streaming service by both listeners and subscribers, Apple Music reportedly has been outstripping Spotify's growth in the US, the world's biggest market for recorded music.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Spotify said it has 180 million people using its service at least once a month, up 30 percent from a year earlier. That also matched the upper limit of its guidance from May. Unlike Apple, Spotify has a free tier that lets anyone listen to music with advertising. Apple have never disclosed a monthly-active-user stat; almost all people who use Apple Music are paid subscribers.

Looking ahead, Spotify predicted that it would have 85 million to 88 million paid subscribers by the end of September, and that its monthly active users would increase to 188 million to 193 million.

In the latest period, Spotify reported a loss of 394 million euros ($336.8 million), or 2.20 euros a share, widening from a loss of 188 million euros, or 1.24 euros a share, a year earlier. Revenue climbed 26 percent to 1.273 billion euros.

Shares were up 4.9 percent at $197.25 in recent trading.

