Spotify hits 70 million subscribers

Spotify has hit 70 million paying subscribers, adding 10 million new members in about five months, the music-streaming company tweeted Thursday.

That indicates Spotify, which passed the 60 million mark at the end of July, is preserving its gaping lead over Apple Music, its next-closest rival. Apple said its service had "well over 30 million ­paying ­subscribers" in September.

But their combined growth reflects a larger consumer shift, where you're veering away from buying music outright to instead pay a fee for all-you-can-access tunes. As more people have come on board, Spotify and Apple Music emerged as the early leaders. Spotify enjoys a price advantage thanks to its free, ad-supported tier -- something most rivals lack -- while Apple Music has leaned on heavy marketing and exclusives for hit albums to lure in members.

Thursday's update also indicates that Spotify's raw membership additions seem to be holding at a pretty steady clip. It jumped from 50 million to 60 million in about five months as well, after leveling up from 40 million to 50 million in about the same timeframe.