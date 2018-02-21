Spotify hiring hardware expert, tuning up for smart speaker?

The next big hit for Spotify? Hardware, maybe.
The Swedish streaming service is advertising a vacancy listed as "Operations Manager - Hardware Product". The successful applicant will "contribute in the creation of innovative Spotify experiences via connected hardware", managing distribution, logistics and customer service for unnamed physical products.
Last year, a different job posting hinted at a Spotify wearable of some kind.
Any music service needs speakers or headphones to deliver their service into your ears, so Spotify currently uses a system called Spotify Connect that talks to audio hardware of all kinds. If Spotify were to make its own hardware -- earbuds or a smart speaker system don't seem like too much of a stretch -- it would claim some of the money currently made by other companies using the Spotify brand to sell products.
Spotify declined to comment on this news.
Could we see Spotify build a rival to the Amazon Echo or Apple HomePod, or even the Apple EarPods? Somewhere there's a hardware expert polishing their résumé who may have the answer.
