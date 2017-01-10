Spotify has created the perfect job for you ... if you're Obama

Apple's iPhone turns 10. Where does it go from here?

Photo by Christy Bowe- ImageCatcher News, Corbis via Getty Images

They always say it's better to job hunt while you're still employed. The same goes for the leader of the free world.

After eight years in office, President Barack Obama in a little more than 10 days will have a lot more time on his hands. But not to worry. The job offers are already rolling in.

Music-streaming service Spotify has created a job posting that seems particularly suited for the outgoing commander in chief. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek called Obama's attention to the listing Monday on Twitter.



The company is seeking a President of Playlists. The right person would "identify and substantiate new playlist ideas, e.g. from a playlist for shooting hoops with your friends, to the perfect warm-up playlist for addressing the nation about health care legislation that bears your name."

The average person would be woefully unqualified based on job experience too. Requirements include having "at least eight years experience running a highly-regarded nation." Also, "you should be nothing short of one of the greatest speakers of all time." This next requirement might actually give you hope that you too would qualify for the job -- until you get to the very end. "Someone with good team spirit, excellent work ethic, a friendly and warm attitude, and a Nobel Peace Prize."

The White House joined the Sweden-based music-streaming service in 2015. Obama's playlists have included such artists as Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder, Beyonce and Frank Ocean. Last week, the president reportedly joked to the US ambassador to Sweden that he was waiting for an offer to work at Spotify. But just days after the November election, Obama said he was going to work for Uber. So clearly, he's keeping his options open.

Obama will give his farewell address Tuesday night in Chicago.

