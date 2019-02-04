CNET también está disponible en español.

SpongeBob SquarePants barely shows up at Super Bowl 2019 halftime show

Some fans are happy the cartoon character gets acknowledged, others think it's not enough.

spongebobsweetvictory
Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

SpongeBob SquarePants fans, was Sunday your best day ever? As was hinted at multiple times, Maroon 5 paid tribute to the animated show, whose creator, Stephen Hillenburg, died in November, at Sunday's Super Bowl in Atlanta.

But the tribute was short. So short. Shorter than SpongeBob's success in boating school. 

Fans had hoped Maroon 5 would play Sweet Victory, a song SpongeBob performs with a marching band at the Bubble Bowl, his universe's equivalent of the Super Bowl in a second-season episode. SpongeBob creator Stephen Hillenburg died in November.

Instead, a very brief clip of Squidward, SpongeBob and pals from that performance were shown on the big screen at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz stadium.

For some fans, that was enough. "Ok, I'll admit it, this kind of (turns) things around for me," wrote one Twitter user.

But others had hoped for more. "Wtf!! This is all we got for sweet victory?" wrote one.

There were several pregame hints that the tribute would be happening, including a peek at SpongeBob in a video released by the band, and a glimpse spotted by news anchor Jamal N. Williams earlier in the week at a rehearsal.

More than 1.2 million fans had signed a pregame Change.org petition asking that the band play the song at the show.

