See 'SpongeBob SquarePants' full of anime angst

Anime heavyweights Akira and Cowboy Bebop better watch their backs. In this fan-made tribute, we see the usual jolly SpongeBob SquarePants and his friends, neighbors and boss turn into the kind of serious characters that would make for a compelling Japanese anime series.

The video posted Thursday, reimagines the hit Nickelodeon cartoon "SpongeBob SquarePants" title credits as an angry saga complete with a frowning SpongeBob, a tormented Squidward, greedy boss Mr. Krabs, a sad Sandy Cheeks, and a very creepy Patrick.

The only character who seems to be the same is the self-proclaimed archenemy to Mr. Krabs, Plankton. Well, he is evil after all.

Created by YouTuber and US-based animator Narmak, the video not only includes anime makeovers of the main characters, but also has a dramatic theme song that is almost as catchy as the original.

All the usual anime tropes are in the video such as the hero looking determined at the horizon, and a very bloody karate and sword fight between all the characters at the end. You'll never look at Patrick the starfish the same way again.

