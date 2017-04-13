Splatoon 2 and everything else Nintendo announced today

After being announced back in January, we now have a release date for Splatoon 2: July 21.

That was the biggest takeaway from Wednesday's Nintendo Direct conference, where the gaming giant gave Switch owners a road map of the months to come.

Splatoon is Nintendo's venture into competitive shooters, except instead of spraying bullets at people you're spraying ink at walls. Its sequel was announced alongside the Switch's full reveal, and is perhaps the most anticipated game for the system that doesn't have "Zelda" or "Mario" in the title.

And speaking of Mario, he'll hit the Switch on April 28 in Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, a rerelease of 2014's Wii U title Mario Kart 8. Amiibo collectors and Zelda fans also have something new to look forward to, with three new Link amiibo's hitting store shelves on June 23.

The company is also banking big on Arms, a first-person fighting game that takes advantage of the Switch's unique controllers. Arms will come out on June 16 alongside a Neon Yellow Joycon controller and a Joycon battery pack adapter.

Find a full list of the Switch's upcoming titles, including Sonic Forces and Disgaea 5 Complete, here.

Nintendo also shared details on the 3DS' upcoming releases. First up is Fire Emblem Echoes on May 19, which the company announced will get paid and free DLC. Other notable games include Hey, Pikmin! (July 28), Monster Hunter Stories (Fall) and Kirby's Blowout Blast (Summer).

If you're a Switch owner and Splatoon isn't what you're after, there is hope yet. E3 will take place mid-June, and may bring more Nintendo goodness.

