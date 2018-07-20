Before Spider-Man swings back onto the big screen, you can play as the web-slinging superhero in Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 game. And you can do it not only wearing Spidey's most recent white-spider-themed suit, but his classic red and blue outfit.

PlayStation's new game trailer, which debuted Thursday at Comic-Con International, shows that Mayor Norman Osborn isn't willing to take any risks during his reelection bid in New York City. He hires mercenary Silver Sable and her security force Silver Sable International to restore order to the city, and that also means she has to stop someone the mayor blames for all the mayhem: Spider-Man.

The next installment of the Daily Bugle is out now! Check out what Spider-Man’s been up to in Marvel’s New York: https://t.co/44uOyfskEt #SpiderManPS4 pic.twitter.com/FKHJOIXxE3 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 18, 2018

In addition to seeing Spider-Man in action against Silver Sable, we see him in his classic superhero costume fighting the Scorpion, the Vulture, Electro, Rhino and Negative Man.

But if you don't feel like being Spider-Man, the trailer makes it seem like playing as Spidey's pal and love interest Mary Jane is an option as a playable character.

You can read more about all the villains and allies in Marvel's Spider-Man on PS4 in our guide here.

PlayStation's Spider-Man game debuts on Sept. 7, but you can preorder here for all kinds of bonus content, including the Spidey Suit Pack (with his classic suit), a Spider-Drone Gadget, extra skill points and more.

Be sure to follow along with our Comic-Con 2018 coverage for the latest gaming, TV and movie news.