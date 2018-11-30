Spider-Man is now the cuddliest superhero in the Spider-Verse

Marvel's Spider-Verse superheroes are even more adorable in teddy bear form.
Just in time for the holidays, Build-A-Bear Workshop has a new line of bears and costumes inspired by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which opens Dec. 14.
Decorated in black and red spiderwebs, there's the Miles Morales bear. He even has an image of Miles in costume as Spider-Man printed right on his paw.
Miles Morales bear is available both by himself for $28 (around £22, AU$38), or as part of a gift set for $59 (around £46, AU$80) that includes Miles' cool spider-suit costume and a sound chip featuring quotes from the Spider-Verse film.
The Miles Morales costume is $16 (around £13, AU$22) and the movie dialog chip is $7 (around £6, AU$10) -- both available to buy individually.
There's also a Gwen Stacy costume that you can get separately for $16 (around £13, AU$22), or as a set with the Build-a-Bear Happy Hugs Teddy for $40 (around £31, AU$55).
One of the best items in the Spider-Verse line at Build-A-Bear is Spider-Ham (also known as Peter Porker), which retails for $10 (around £8, AU$14).
Fans can order the Into the Spider-Verse range on the Build-a-Bear website or at Build-A-Bear Workshop retail stores.
