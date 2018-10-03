Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse trailer dishes up John Mulaney's Spider-Ham

"How many more Spider-People are there?"

The latest Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse trailer dropped Tuesday, introducing the long-teased Spider-Ham, Spider-Man Noir and SP//dr.

The trailer for the animated movie shows us teen Spider-Man Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) meeting Spidey Noir (Nicholas Cage) and SP//dr (Kimiko Glenn). We also see Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) unmasked for the first time.

Things get extra strange when Morales encounters the porktacular Spider-Ham -- played by fresh-from-an-Emmy John Mulaney.

The trailer focuses on Morales being trained by an older Peter Parker (Jake Johnson), as Spider-People meet from across dimensions.

It looks like Peter is thrown to Miles' dimension by a super-collider experiment overseen by the villainous Kingpin (Liev Schreiber). That same experiment appears to threaten all of the Spider-People's realities.

Interestingly, we see iconic moments from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy -- like the upside-down kiss with Mary Jane Watson from the 2002 movie as well as the train stop and cafe attack scene from 2004 sequel -- when Peter talks about his career.

Since we know this movie isn't part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, could this be the Spidey from the Raimi movies (where he was played by Tobey Maguire)? It's most likely just a nostalgic throwback, but it's fun to see those moments again.