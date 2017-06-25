It's only natural that Spider-Man, of all heroes, would find a friendly reception on the web.

Fans and critics who've watched "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in early screenings are starting to share reviews and reactions on social media, and it's looking good for the reboot of the teen hero. (No spoilers ahead.)

The words "best" and "favorite" are being tossed around.

My new favorite super hero movie of all time. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) June 24, 2017

There's a sequence with Holland & Keaton playing off each other in #SpiderManHomecoming that's now my favorite Spider-Man scene put on film! — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) June 24, 2017

Also Spider-Man Homecoming has one of the best after the credits scenes yet. But not for the reason you'd expect. Trust me. Stay till end. pic.twitter.com/uTAf5rM7ga — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 24, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming is one of the best Marvel movies and the best Spider-Man movie, period. So completely terrific, a true crowd pleaser. — Eric Walkuski (@ericwalkuski) June 24, 2017

SPIDER-MAN HOMECOMING is my favorite of the Spider-Man movies so far. I like first two Sam Raimi ones but this is better. Avoid spoilers!! pic.twitter.com/bF4CsZsKU5 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 24, 2017

Star Tom Holland earned raves.

As a huge Spider-Man fan who hated both AMAZING SPIDER-MANs, I am so happy to say SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING is really fun. Tom Holland = 👍🏻👍🏻 — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) June 24, 2017

SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING is pure joy. Tom Holland is perfect: He's having the time of his life, and it shows. — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) June 24, 2017

I can finally tell you #SpiderManHomecoming is great fun. Very funny, sweet, smaller stakes but more relatable. Tom Holland rocks. pic.twitter.com/eZmyUBXYKe — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) June 24, 2017

The movie's humor and sense of fun were praised.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is endless fun, from the first second to the last. Flawless. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) June 24, 2017

SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING is an absolute, gosh-darned DELIGHT. It's like Spider-Man meets CAN'T HARDLY WAIT. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) June 24, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming is SUCH a good time. Fun, inventive action w/ some of the best humor in a Marvel film yet. Great start for MCU Spidey! pic.twitter.com/8kTnG6wtO2 — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) June 24, 2017

The high-school setting and film's innocence stood out for some viewers.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is a blast. It has an innocence that differentiates it from the other MCU movies but plenty of fun & spectacle too. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 24, 2017

The best Spider-Man stories took place in High School. The smartest thing is making these new films with him being a teenager. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/2SvtBAHo5n — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 24, 2017

Spider-Man Homecoming is a hilarious John Hughes-style high school movie disguised as a superhero film. Second best spidey film. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) June 24, 2017

And Holland himself weighed in on his adventures making the film.

Two years ago today I was cast as Spider-man and my life was flipped upside down. What a ride it's been and what amazing fans I have ❤ — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) June 23, 2017

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" opens July 7 in the US and UK, and on July 6 in Australia.

