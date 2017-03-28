'Spider-Man Homecoming' teaser reveals a little drone bug

Where Peter Parker can't go as Spider-Man, perhaps a little bug-sized drone can.

In the super-short, 6-second teaser of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" released by Sony today, the web-slinging superhero (Tom Holland) appears to be playing with a brand new toy in his arsenal. While climbing a wall, a small bug-shaped robot flies off of him.

Then we get an even shorter glimpse at the hero's sky-high battle, possibly against Michael Keaton's Vulture character, as Parker is hurled around the outside of a jet.

This tease is promoting the release of the next "Spider-Man: Homecoming" trailer, due to come out Tuesday.

The last "Spider-Man: Homecoming" trailer released in December had plenty of Easter Eggs and looks at Peter Parker's new high school life.

