Speck's new Case-E is a painfully cute but tough iPad case

Enlarge Image Speck

Remember Speck's iGuy case for the iPad? Well, he's evolved into the Case-E, a new iPad case that's as kid-friendly as a case gets.

Due to ship by the end of March, the Case-E costs $40 and has flexible hooked arms you can hold onto or wrap around car seats "for safe viewing on the go," Speck says. Additionally, the exterior "squishy" layer is BPA free to "put parents' minds at ease."

The Case-E will be available for the last five generations of 9.7-inch iPad devices and in multiple color options. There's no word yet on international pricing.

Here are its key specs:

6-foot drop protection



External EVA foam layer offers a soft, comfortable grip that's easy to hold

Both sides of the case offer flexible, detachable EVO foam "arms" that provide a secure grip for even the smallest hands



Arms prop up your iPad in landscape or portrait mode and can be used to secure the device to a vehicle's headrest



Price: $40



Multiple color options



Shipping by the end of March

